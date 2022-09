Traffic officials have announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes are closed after a crane "knocked down power lines" just west of Benton.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines."

The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result.

There is no information yet on how long this closure will last.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.