Expect overnight lane closures on I-30 in August

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Overnight lane closures will occur during the month of August on Interstate 30 in Saline County as construction continues.

Crews will be working in eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116) beginning Monday, August 1.

Eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the next morning. Double-lane closures will generally be limited between the hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Depending on the location, either an inside or outside lane will be closed.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and road work signage.

Drivers are advised to be cautious when traveling through the work zone and keep an eye out for slower traffic speeds.

Areas adjacent to I-30 may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project is part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ARDOT) Connecting Arkansas Program. The program will include widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in both directions in addition to improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).