I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

The final race at I-30 Speedway will be held on Saturday, October 1st.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close.

Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.

"These people offered so much support and comfort that I'm gonna miss that," said Clay.

Clay referred to the drivers and fans, as family.

"I've always been at the racetrack on a Saturday night. So the first Saturday not at a track will be really hard," Clay said.

The last race will be on Saturday, October 1st. Clay said that a lot of factors went into the decision to sell the speedway that's been on the market since 2019.

"Just with the way the economy's going. And you know when COVID hit, that took a big toll on everything. And drivers are having a harder time getting tires and parts," she said.

Ultimately, she said the timing was just right for her to let it go.

"I'm still young enough that I can, you know, want to enjoy my life and do the things that I want to do instead of giving up every weekend," she said.

Driver Tim Crawley said that it will be a hard goodbye because he grew up coming to the track.

"It's still my home track. And I know there's still a lot of people that have, you know, come out here every Saturday night. So it's gonna be a loss for sure," said Crawley.

This weekend, Crawley will compete in his 33rd Short Track Nationals race at the speedway.

"The stands will be full and there's gonna be a lot of cars here. So really looking forward to it," he said.

He said that the crowd is what makes his racing experience so special.

"Even your haters are standing up cheering and that's a feeling that you just, you get addicted to that's like a drug. And so that fuels you to come back," he said.

Blake Jenkins also grew up going to the speedway and said that he's excited to compete in the last race.

"I have a lot of really good memories out there. But I'm really thankful for the Clay family for giving me the opportunity to be part of the history that is out there at I-30 speedway," Jenkins said.

Clay added that she can't comment on who is buying the property yet, but documents from the Little Rock Planning Commission show members recommended the request to rezone the property.