Traffic on I-30 blocked after accident with 'potentially combustible chemical'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on Interstate-30 in Pulaski County has been blocked following an accident with what officials have described as a "potentially combustible chemical."
According to reports, the incident happened east of Baseline Road in Little Rock around mile marker 130, with all lanes coming to a standstill.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
