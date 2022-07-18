x
Traffic on I-30 blocked after accident with 'potentially combustible chemical'

Lanes on I-30 eastbound have been blocked following an accident involving a potentially combustible chemical on Interstate-30 near Baseline Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on Interstate-30 in Pulaski County has been blocked following an accident with what officials have described as a "potentially combustible chemical."

According to reports, the incident happened east of Baseline Road in Little Rock around mile marker 130, with all lanes coming to a standstill.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

