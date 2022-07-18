Traffic on I-30 blocked after accident with 'potentially combustible chemical'

Lanes on I-30 eastbound have been blocked following an accident involving a potentially combustible chemical on Interstate-30 near Baseline Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on Interstate-30 in Pulaski County has been blocked following an accident with what officials have described as a "potentially combustible chemical."

According to reports, the incident happened east of Baseline Road in Little Rock around mile marker 130, with all lanes coming to a standstill.

Pulaski Co: (UPDATE) I-30 WB left & right lanes remain blocked due to an accident involving a potentially combustible chemical just east of Baseline Rd. in Little Rock (mm 130). Monitor at IDriveArkansas. #artraffic #cnatraffic https://t.co/LCwLqIJAZ5 pic.twitter.com/XfOU0G8dBi — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) July 18, 2022

