ARKADELPHIA, Ark — Eastbound traffic on I-30 just south of Arkadelphia remains blocked after a rollover accident near Exit 69.

According to reports, the incident happened roughly 2.2 miles outside of Arkadelphia.

Reports have said that medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene to aid in the incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.