Drone footage from 2019 reveals I-40 bridge damage, officials confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has confirmed past drone footage shows damage in the "same area" of the fracture that caused the I-40 shutdown earlier this week.

The video, taken in May 2019, shows damage on the lower side of the bridge.

ARDOT is investigating to see if that damage was reported in the September 2019 inspection and what actions were taken, if any.

As one could imagine, the bridge being shut down has already caused major problems.

"There are currently 12,500 trucks that use that bridge every day," Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said.

Trucks are being rerouted to the I-55 bridge, which has delayed some drivers by up to two hours.

Since I-40 stretches across most of the U.S., truck drivers are now being rerouted further north and south in an attempt to avoid Memphis altogether.

Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard lifted restrictions for the river so that boats and barges may continue to travel.

