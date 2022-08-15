Temporary closure of I-40 eastbound in North Little Rock to begin soon

Due to ramp reconstruction work in North Little Rock set to begin soon, I-40 eastbound will be closed for the weekend beginning on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As part of some ramp construction work that is being done in the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock I-40 eastbound will be closed beginning on August 19.

I-40 eastbound will be closed in the north terminal and no thru traffic will be allowed over the weekend. The closure will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, and will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22.

If you are traveling on I-40 eastbound traffic will detour to I-430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (Exit 147).

Traffic will then proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (Exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to I-440 east (Exit 138A). Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (Exit 11).