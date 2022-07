An overturned tractor trailer has caused traffic backups on I-40 near Lonoke after it resulted in a diesel spill.

According to traffic officials, the accident happened 2.3 miles west of Lonoke and is impacting I-40 westbound lanes, which have remained blocked.

The incident happened near Des Lauriers Road.

