ARDOT is reporting the heavy traffic on I-40 near Atkins is now returning to normal.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATKINS, Ark. — Update: The incident has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal. We will provide more details on the "police incident" once more information is available.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 westbound are blocked at mile marker 96.5 near Atkins because of a "police incident" that happened.

No other information has been released but you can monitor IDriveArkansas for the latest traffic updates.