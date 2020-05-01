LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's another zone of highway expansion impacting people's daily commutes. This time, it's at the I-630 work zone in Little Rock.

Between University and Baptist, closures will happen on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for several months, starting this Monday, January 6.

The work has been going on for more than a year and the highway department hopes to have the main bulk of it done by April.

"We're in the process of expanding 630 to four lanes in each direction for a total of eight lanes between the Big Rock interchange and University Avenue," said Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. "That's where we have the greatest concentration of traffic in the east-west expressway in Little Rock."

Straessle also said there are so many on-ramps in that one span of highway, they create a string of choke-points.

He said this work will also improve traffic at the Big Rock interchange. Once it's done, some of the merging at Big Rock will no longer be necessary.

