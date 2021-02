After a night and morning of icy, winter weather, several accidents have been reported throughout central Arkansas.

The morning began with an accident involving a jack-knifed semi truck on Interstate 30 near exit 128 near the outlets of Little Rock.

Now, there are reports of an accident backing up traffic on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

Lonoke Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 178.2. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 11, 2021