Interstate 30 to close Friday night as crews perform maintenance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Interstate 30 crossings project will cause significant closures in North Little Rock starting Friday at 10 p.m.

Drivers like Jasmine Ashmore use I-30 every day for their daily commute. This weekend, she will be among the thousands of Arkansans who will have to find an alternative route.

“I really don't like it because that’s how I get to and from where I’m going every day”, she said. “I don't like to go all the way around.”

Crews will shut down I-30 westbound lanes between the I-40 interchange and Broadway Street in North Little Rock. Frontage Road southbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive will also close.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the lanes will close so construction workers can worry less about the traffic on the highway.

“It is the most heavily traveled and something needed to be done,” he said.

“Quite honestly for safety reasons, we need to shut down all lanes. We can get equipment in, personnel in.”

Hannah Boles, general manager of Skinny J’s in Argenta, said she hopes the closure does not affect the busy weekend rush.

"We're hoping that with that bridge closure, our local crowd will still have access to and still be able to get to us and help keep us going”, she said.

She wants customers to know her other options are available if the interstate shutdown keeps them from coming to the restaurant.

“We actually have a delivery service. We deliver through Uber Eats, we deliver through Bite Squad, we deliver through Postmates”, she said.

Parker said drivers need to pay attention to the detour road signs on the highway this weekend.

“Be aware it may add an extra five to 10 minutes to where you need to go. Understand that the signs are there for a reason”, he said.