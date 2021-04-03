Interstate 430 River Bridge closed over the weekend for construction

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the construction of the I-430 River Bridge will be scheduled this weekend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video is from a Feb. 2021 report.)

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the construction of the I-430 River Bridge will be scheduled this weekend, from Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m. until Monday, March 8 at 5 a.m.

During this time, all southbound lanes between Interstate 40 and Cantrell Road will be closed and all northbound lanes between Rodney Parham and Cantrell Road will be closed.

Any traffic on I-430 north of I-630 must exit at Rodney Parham interchange and be diverted to a detour leading to Cantrell Road, where traffic may re-enter I-430 North.

A single lane of traffic across the Arkansas River Bridge on I-430 North from Cantrell Road will be maintained during the closure period.

The following I-430 entrance ramps will remain open: