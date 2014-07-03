Lane closures for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock starting April 17

Weather permitting, construction crews must close several highway lanes beginning Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, construction crews will continue to work on parts of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock the week of April 17.

Road work will begin in the morning, and traffic will be controlled by signage and construction barrels.

Daytime closures will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I-30 frontage road northbound (single-lane closure) between Capitol Avenue and 4th Street in Little Rock

Overnight closures will be between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

24-hour closures