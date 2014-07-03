Lane closures for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock starting April 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, construction crews will continue to work on parts of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock the week of April 17.
Road work will begin in the morning, and traffic will be controlled by signage and construction barrels.
Daytime closures will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- I-30 frontage road northbound (single-lane closure) between Capitol Avenue and 4th Street in Little Rock
Overnight closures will be between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
- I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road
- I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
- I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock
24-hour closures
- Broadway Street (full closure) between South Cypress and North Locust streets in North Little Rock; closed 10 p.m., Friday night, April 14, through 5 a.m. Monday morning, April 17, detours will be signed.
- Interstate 30 westbound (reduced to two lanes) between 6th Street and Interstate 630 in Little Rock beginning 10 p.m., Friday, April 14 through 5 a.m., Monday, April 17.
- McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound is reduced to one lane; detours will be signed.