Lane closures on I-430 Arkansas River Bridge this weekend for road work

The outside and middle northbound lanes will be closed starting Saturday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will receive improvements that result in a lane closure over the weekend.

The outside and middle northbound lanes of I-430 between Cantrell Road and Crystal Hill Road will be closed from 8:00 p.m on Saturday, May 1 to 6:00 a.m on Sunday, May 2.

While closed, the bridge will receive a latex concrete mixture that will help prevent damage from the chemicals and salt that are used to combat winter storms.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution while driving in the area. There will be traffic cones and signage to help with traffic flow.