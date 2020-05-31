LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A group of protesters marched along I-630 Saturday evening in Little Rock, temporarily closing it down.

The group was protesting for justice after the death of George Floyd.

Little Rock police quickly directed the protesters elsewhere so that traffic could continue flowing.

"Black Lives Matter" was also spray painted on the Arkansas State Capitol steps during the protests.

Will Yandell

