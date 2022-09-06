Little Rock closing Thibault Road for next 6-8 months, officials say

Starting June 16, Little Rock traffic officials announced that the city will be closing Thibault Road for the next 6-8 months for repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock traffic officials announced that the city will be closing Thibault Road for an extended period of time.

The repairs will be for Thibault Road between Zeuber Road and Frazier Pike and will be taking place over the next 6-8 months, according to traffic officials.

The area will be closed starting on Thursday, June 16. Drivers that are traveling south towards Fourche Dam Pike will instead detour to Frazier Pike to avoid the closure. Drivers that are traveling north will continue down Frazier Pike towards the intersection of Fourche Dam Pike.