Little Rock, North Little Rock closures for I-30 scheduled to begin Feb. 27

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As progress continues on Interstate 30, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced additional lane closures starting Feb. 27.
If the weather allows, traffic will be controlled by signage and construction barrels. Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
ARDOT encouraged drivers to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.
Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)
- Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
- I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
- I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road (various closures) in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open
- I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
- I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)
- Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)
24-hour Closures
- McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound is reduced to one lane; detours will be signed
- 6th Street Bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed