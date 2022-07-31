Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian traffic collision

The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 9800 block of the I-30 frontage road.

According to reports, when officers arrived they located an unresponsive male. 20-year-old Traveion Lowery was quickly taken to the hospital and said to be in critical condition.

The information states that Lowery had been walking southbound on the frontage road when a vehicle traveling westbound suddenly struck him.

Officers then spoke to the reported driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Conley, who had initially left the scene but then responded back in another vehicle.

A passenger who was with the driver at the time of the accident was treated for minor injuries.

Police were later able to locate the vehicle that had been involved in the accident and transported it to the City Impound so it could be evaluated further.

Officers were then notified that Traveion Lowery had succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.