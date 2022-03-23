Little Rock restaurant hit by truck after driver veers off road

Little Rock's Hubcab Burger Company was hit by a truck after the driver veered off Cantrell Road and crashed into the building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock restaurant was hit by a truck on Wednesday, leaving behind significant damage to the building according to a Facebook post.

The Hubcab Burger Company on Cantrell Road, was hit by the truck after the driver veered off the road.

According to Hubcab Burger Company's owner, the truck driver was struck by a second vehicle, which caused them to veer off road and eventually crash into the building.

The restaurant was reportedly closed for Spring Break and due to staff shortages, so no one was hurt as a result of the crash.

There is no other information at this time.