Little Rock road rage incident leads to shots fired

Police are now investigating after a road rage incident in Little Rock led to shots fired on Sunday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shots fired call at Kanis Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the caller stated they were driving east along I-630 when she was involved in a road-rage incident with others.

She then proceeded to get off on the nearest exit and headed towards S. Rodney Parham. The suspects then allegedly followed her towards Kanis Park, and then surrounded the vehicle.

The caller stated that the suspects also allegedly hit the front windshield of the vehicle three times with a tire iron. She then exited her vehicle and fired at the subjects three times with a "glock 19 pistol."

Three of the suspects allegedly left the scene in a vehicle, and another two walked away.

Officers could not locate any of the suspects, but Arkansas State Police were able to make contact with the vehicle though they were unable to locate the suspects.

The caller was taken to the detective's office for questioning but was later released, and officers stored the firearm, shell casings, and tire iron.