Little Rock police are working several traffic accidents on Cantrell Road and on Chenal Parkway due to large patches of ice.

The City of Little Rock Street Department and the Highway Department are working to resolve the issue.

Please be mindful of traveling on bridges and overpasses.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said motorists in Pulaski County should be vigilant of ice patches along portions of I-630 and State Highway 10 caused by water draining across the roadway. ⁦

The Arkansas State police are working multiple accidents on I-630 at Barrow Rd. and Hwy. 10 at Hwy. 300.