Main Street Bridge over Arkanasas River to close lanes for routine inspection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), a routine bridge inspection of the Main Street Bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures.

Crews plan to close the outside southbound lane of the Main St. Arkansas River Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29 -- weather permitting.

ARDOT says traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage.

