According to iDriveArkansas, a major power transmission line has fallen onto the highway. Power has been shut off, however, the line is a high-tension type and simply cutting it is not an option.

The power line is causing a backup on 67/167.

Crews from Entergy Arkansas are on the scene assessing what to do with it. The estimated time for clearing as of 7:14 p.m. is approximately 90 minutes.

This is likely to change, so please keep checking back for updates at https://idrivearkansas.com/ and on their Twitter feed @myARDOT.

More on this as it develops.