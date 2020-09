An accident was reported on I-30 westbound near exit 142.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident was reported on I-30 westbound near exit 142.

The ARDOT camera on the I-30 north terminal interchange shows a rollover accident involving a semi-truck.

The report shows at the middle, outside, right shoulder lanes blocked at this time.

