Managed lane system 'full go' on Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge

Also known as a "part-time shoulder," the managed lane system will sometimes serve as an additional lane and help with traffic congestion during peak travel hours.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drives on the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock may be less congested thanks to the managed lane system, which is now operational.

The managed lane system, also known as a "part-time shoulder," will be open to drivers as a fourth lane of traffic during peak travel times, such as morning and afternoon rush hours. However, if an accident or any instance requiring the shoulder occurs, the lane will be closed and traffic will be required to merge out of it.

Drivers crossing the I-430 bridge over the Arkansas River will see electronic message boards in each direction over the outside managed lane. The electronic message board will show either a red X or a green arrow, indicating whether the lane is open or closed.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said the managed lane will be closed most of the time and is a more immediate solution to traffic congestion.

According to ARDOT, the managed lane will be monitored 24/7 by workers at its traffic management center and the lane status is not automated.

To help with traffic flow, the electronic message boards showing the current status of the lane are stationed in advance of the entrance to the I-430 bridge. ARDOT said that having the message boards located before entering the bridge gives drivers ample time to merge in or out of the lane before they reach the bridge.