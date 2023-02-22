Crash between vehicle and moped in Hot Springs leaves one dead

Hot Springs Police are investigating a Tuesday night accident between a moped and a vehicle that left one person dead.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — An accident involving a vehicle and moped in Hot Springs has left one person dead.

According to reports, at about 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Hot Springs Police Department responded to an accident in the 4200 block of Central Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they found the two passengers of the moped suffering from what seemed to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were then taken to a local hospital.

One of the passengers later died due to injuries from the accident.