Officials emphasize motorcycle safety ahead of NWA bike rally

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, there have been 8 deadly crashes involving motorcycles on state highways since last week.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, there have been 8 deadly crashes involving motorcycles on state highways just since Friday, September 30th.

With thousands of bikers heading to the natural state this weekend for the Bikes, Blues, and Barbeque event, officials wanted to remind drivers to stay alert on the road.

"We are seeing many motorcycle fatalities and serious injuries that are occurring with accidents this year," said Cassie Branstetter, Branch Chief for Interpretation at the Buffalo National River.

One of the several deadly wrecks that involved a motorcycle in the past week happened near the river, and Branstetter said that it's never something that park rangers want to respond to.

"Those phone calls to friends and family are phone calls that no one wants to make," she said.

Branstetter explained that all drivers should be extra careful when making sharp turns and stay within the speed limit so that crashes can be avoided.

"Totally understand everybody wanting to come and enjoy the space. Just want to make sure they're doing so safely," she added.

We're all taught to stay aware of our surroundings whenever we're behind the wheel, and that's something that one biker said drivers need to pay more attention to.

"You jump in front of motorcyclists and we don't have the protective you know, arm around us like a car," said Rashaun Wilburd. "So it's hard you know, it's harder to stop you know, get out the way this cutting people off is the main concern right now."

Wilburd said that because it can be so dangerous, he doesn't ride as much anymore.

"I lost a really close friend in a motorcycle accident actually here in Arkansas, and so it just makes me really scared," he explained.

When he does get on his bike though, he said that he always wears a helmet and would encourage everyone else to do the same.

"I wear all the gear, the boots, jackets, everything the vest and everything," Wilburd said.

"That would be very helpful in case of an accident," Branstetter added.

The world's largest charity motorcycle rally, Bikes, Blues, and Barbeque, will kick off on Wednesday, October 5 in Northwest Arkansas.