A section of Highway 79 in Kingsland has been closed off after a significant natural gas leak was detected at the intersection of Log Cabin Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KINGSLAND, Ark. — A section of Highway 79 in Kingsland has been closed off due to a significant natural gas leak detected at the intersection of Log Cabin Road.

According to officials, the gas leak was caused when a tree fell and ruptured a main gas line.

The area is currently being evacuated for safety.

The situation is currently being monitored. We will continue providing updates as we receive more information.