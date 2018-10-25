CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the City of Jonesboro, and Arkansas State University are making changes to address illegal parking along Red Wolf Blvd. and E. Johnson Ave.

Arkansas Code 27-63-304 prohibits parking within ARDOT Right of Way and to reinforce this law ARDOT, Jonesboro, and ASU Officials have agreed to install additional signage along sections of U.S. Highway 49 and State Highway 91.

“Arkansas State University remains dedicated to ensuring that our A-State family and guests have a safe experience while attending all on-campus events,” said ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “Our leadership team has identified alternative parking options near Centennial Bank Stadium. In the near future, we will release parking maps in advance of each home football game through all available communication channels.”

Weather permitting, crews will install ‘No Parking’ signs on both sides of the highways starting on Monday, October 29. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, October 31. The following sections of highway will receive ‘No Parking’ signs (see also attached map):

U.S. Highway 49 from the Railroad Overpass just south of the ASU Campus northwards to a point near State Highway 358, which is northeast of the campus.

State Highway 91 from the U.S. Highway 49 intersection to a point near the Caraway Rd. intersection.

“In Jonesboro, we are concerned with every street in which motorists and pedestrians interact and we want to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin. “Game day events at ASU draw crowds, just like games in other college cities around the nation, and we ask that everyone follow the law and remain safe.”

Parking typically becomes a visible problem on ASU game days when attendees park along the highways for easier access to Centennial Bank Stadium. Increased enforcement of the ‘No Parking’ law remains the responsibility of local law enforcement agencies with support from Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police.

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Alec Farmer concluded, “I appreciate the cooperation of the City of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University with ARDOT to address this situation and to ensure that Red Wolves game day fans and guests have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

