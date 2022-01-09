New public transit service coming to Conway

Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October.

They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.

The purpose of the meetings is to inform the public about the service and how it works ahead of the official launch.

METRO Connect Conway will offer on-demand, point-to-point, shared ride trips within the city through a ride-booking interface.

Commuters will also have access to real-time vehicle information, reasonable wait and travel times, and affordable fares.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry expressed his excitement to introduce the microtransit service to the community.

"Public transit service will only enhance the city’s most recent initiatives as we continue to progressively plan and develop an appealing place to live, work, and play,” Mayor Castleberry said.

He added that soon they will share details with the public about where the transportation service will go and how to use it.