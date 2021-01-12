City officials hope new traffic light at Bryant intersection will curb accidents

It's an important reminder for drivers to pay extra attention, because of the change. Especially since both sides of Hwy 5 are on hills.

BRYANT, Ark — A problem intersection in Bryant now has a new look to help cut down the number of crashes. The four-way intersection of Hwy 5 and Bryant Parkway has been plagued by accidents over the past few years.

The intersection is right off an exit on I-30.

"Several years ago, there was an elementary school built down the road. We realized that there was going to need to be a light here. It took a number of years to get to this point," said Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.

He says the city has long wanted to place traffic lights at the intersection, but the project was faced with roadblocks because the Arkansas Department of Transportation had to do a traffic study, along with the area meeting other criteria for lights.

The city finally got the approval this year.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT The stoplight at the intersection of Hwy 5 and Parkway is now fully operational. This will... Posted by Bryant Police Department on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

"On these polls, there's these little cameras, but they're really just sensors, and they're aimed at specific lanes. So, if somebody's coming up on I-30 and stop here in the right lane, that sensor's going to say, 'oh they're in the right lane so they need a green light,'" said Scott.

Two weeks prior, the traffic lights were up, but not operating as a way to familiarize drivers with the new stop as part of ARDOT's protocol.

The new traffic light became fully operational Tuesday, but Scott says there's already been one crash at the intersection.

It's an important reminder for drivers to pay extra attention, because of the change. Especially since both sides of Hwy 5 are on hills.

The Bryant Police Department posted a public service announcement about the new traffic light, saying that it's something to get use to, but to drive safe.