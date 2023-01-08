North Rodney Parham set to close for four weeks

Starting Monday, August 7, the southbound lane of N. Rodney Parham Road between Buff Lane and Pleasant Valley Drive will be closed for construction for four weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Starting on Monday, August 7, the southbound lane of North Rodney Parham Road between Buff Lane and Pleasant Valley Drive will be closed for construction.

There will be two detour options available for vehicles in the area.

The first detour will divert motorists to Valley Club Circle off Pleasant Valley Drive, south on Valley Club Circle, and turn on Buff Lane to N. Rodney Parham Road.

The second detour will take drivers to Arkansas Valley Drive off Pleasant Valley Drive, south on Arkansas Valley Drive to N. Rodney Parham Road.

Vehicles traveling northbound on N. Rodney Parham Road will be diverted into the existing southbound lane and then back to the existing northbound lane north of Pleasant Valley Drive.

According to officials, residents who live in the area will be provided access to their homes from the south using the temporary northbound lane.

Drivers have been urged to take cation while traveling through the area.