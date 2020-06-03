BENTON, Arkansas — Update: Benton police said lanes were cleared as of 3:22 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------

According to the Benton Police Department, there is an overturned log truck blocking the roadway just past Highway 5 and River Oaks.

Police are diverting traffic at Highway 5 and Salt Creek.

Officials say if you need to get back to Highway 5, you can still do so by taking Salt Creek to Mulberry Salem Rd.

