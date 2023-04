An overturned truck in the 8200 block of Cantrell caused traffic to be shut down in both directions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: As of 10:06 p.m. all lanes of traffic are open again.

The Little Rock Police Department announced on Sunday evening that due to an overturned truck, the 8200 block of Cantrell Road between Reservoir Road and Andover Court is currently closed.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.