ASP investigating after vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian on I-30

BENTON, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian that happened along I-30 overnight on Friday.

According to police reports, the incident happened in Benton, as a vehicle was traveling west on the interstate when it struck a pedestrian as he entered into the roadway.

Police said that the victim was a 47-year-old man from Benton, who was struck by a 2022 Peterbuilt.

This incident comes just days after I-30 eastbound was temporarily shut down earlier this week due to the discovery of a body.

When officers arrived at that scene earlier this week, they located the person who was suffering from fatal injuries and pronounced the person dead at the scene.