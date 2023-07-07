ASP investigating after vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian on I-30

BENTON, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian that happened along I-30 overnight on Friday.
According to police reports, the incident happened in Benton, as a vehicle was traveling west on the interstate when it struck a pedestrian as he entered into the roadway.
Police said that the victim was a 47-year-old man from Benton, who was struck by a 2022 Peterbuilt.
This incident comes just days after I-30 eastbound was temporarily shut down earlier this week due to the discovery of a body.
When officers arrived at that scene earlier this week, they located the person who was suffering from fatal injuries and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
There is no further information on the I-30 westbound incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.