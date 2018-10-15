LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The city of Little Rock announced plans Monday, Oct. 15, to begin the first phase of construction along Kanis Road in West Little Rock.

The $13 million construction project will be done in phases. The first phase will be from Shackleford to west of Embassy Drive. In May 2013, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved funding for the design of the Kanis Road expansion.

"The improvements will consist of a five-lane street from Shackleford Road to Bowman Road with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane,” Financial Planner Kinney O’Connor said.

From Bowman to Gamble, there will be the addition of one travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane. Additional lanes will be provided at the Bowman intersection.

"It's been a long haul. And I know that the residents that live in this area are so longing for this project to be over,” Director Doris Wright said.

The first phase of construction costs $4.2 million. A new traffic signal will also be added to the intersection of Kanis and Embassy Suites Drive.

“I’ve tried to travel this corridor at 5 p.m. and trust me I have turned around at my earliest opportunity and turned the other way,” Wright said.

Josh Wilhelmi owns Game Goblins right off the Kanis and Bowman intersection. He said his customers often complain about the traffic.

“Anything that makes it easier to get over here from Kanis is good for us,” he said.

He also said the potholes are extremely bad – a common complaint from most drivers.

"Especially around winter if it freezes, it can really wreck the road over there,” Wilhelmi said.

Construction on the first phase near Shackleford will begin once the city can knock down the homes it purchased to expand the road. A spokesperson said asbestos was found inside those homes, so a timeline for the demolition has not been set.

Construction on the first phase will take about a year.

