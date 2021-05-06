Potholes cause frustration while ARDOT works to fix re-occurring problem

Potholes are causing quite a bit of frustration in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Potholes are causing quite a bit of frustration in North Little Rock.

If you're familiar with the town, the problem area is along a main road, JFK Blvd.

"My experience is having to replace several tires,” said Sherry Elmer, a North Little Rock business owner.



Quite frankly, drivers and business owners along JFK are fed up with the problem.

Elmer owns a salon on the strip. She's dealt a lot of money for new tires going to and from work, and at this point, her customers are impacted, too.



"It's always a problem. It's constant,” said Elmer.

After the February snowstorm, the already existing potholes along JFK got even worse and new ones formed.

ARDOT patched them up, but the band-aid didn't stick for too long-



"We noticed there was water on the roadway. We did a little investigating and found there was a leak,” said Dave Parker, the ARDOT spokesperson.

That leak caused more potholes.

Although ARDOT couldn't find the source of the leak, crews said they fixed the problem.

So now, they are repatching again.



"They'll go about two to three inches deep into the pavement. What you are seeing a lot of today is that hot asphalt, which is the final layer,” said Parker.



Elmer hopes this time the problem will stay fixed, but she's too often seen the same cycle and ARDOT can't make that promise.



"I can't guarantee we aren't going to have any more potholes, but this should certainly alleviate problems for quite a while,” said Parker.



ARDOT is targeting the portion of JFK by East A street for now.

They are working to repave the outside lane.

"In a perfect world. They'll do the whole thing. Get it all paved. Fix the problem,” said Elmer.