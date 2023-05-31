Ramps to I-30 W, I-630 W set for overnight closure in Little Rock

Construction at the westbound interchange of I-30 and I-630 in Little Rock will require an overnight closure of two ramps from June 2 at 10 p.m. through noon June 3.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Construction on the ramp structure at the westbound interchange of I-30 and I-630 in Little Rock will require an overnight closure of two ramps.

Weather permitting, crews will shut down the I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) and the southbound frontage road on-ramp to I-30 westbound in Little Rock starting on Friday, June 2 at 10 p.m. through Saturday, June 3 at noon.

To access I-630 westbound, I-30 westbound traffic will take Exit 139A to Roosevelt Road, take the northbound frontage road to I-30 eastbound, and use Exit 139B to return to I-630 westbound.

Regular ramp access will be re-opened by 5 a.m.

To access I-30 westbound, southbound frontage road traffic will take 9th Street east to College Street and head south to Roosevelt Road. Traffic will use the southbound frontage road to return to I-30 westbound.

Regular ramp access will be re-opened by noon.

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.