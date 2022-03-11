Construction on Rodney Parham creates headache for neighbors

Crews are expanding lanes along a stretch of road along Rodney Parham by adding a sidewalk and bike lane— but right now it's a mess for those living there.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews are working to expand Rodney Parham Road by adding a sidewalk and bike lane— however, that's created a mess for residents to deal with.

Billie Woods and her husband moved to their home on Rodney Parham Road three years ago.

"I loved how beautiful the landscaping was," Woods described.

She explained that had she known that her front lawn would become part of a construction site, Woods would've thought twice before moving in.

"Just look around you. I mean, it's been a mess with traffic [and] sometimes, you can't get out of the driveway," Woods explained.

Tire tracks from bulldozers have replaced the yard décor that once stood for anyone who passed by.

Now, the bushes and shrubbery in Woods' lawn are dead and dried up because her sprinkler system was shut off by the workers, she said.

"Before the weather even began to change, my landscape already started dying," Woods said.

Her cable and internet have also been impacted by this widening project.

"It's been out for five days," Woods explained.

The construction has been frustrating for her— and she added that the city did inform her the roadwork would happen, but never explained just how close it would be to her home.

"No one told me the city of Little Rock would own part of our property," Woods said.

Mike Hood is the civil engineer for Little Rock.

He wasn't available to speak with us on camera but told Frederick Price that a city ordinance states a property owner's front property doesn't begin at the edge of the street.

For most properties on Rodney Parham Road, 40 feet from the center line on the road is considered public property.

So, the city has free-range to widen a street that could extend into a front lawn.

"Of course, I don't like it and of course, I am upset about it, but actually what can I do," Woods said.

She believes once everything is done, the project will be beautiful for the community— but she'd at least like to be compensated to help replace what's been lost.

"Put my landscaping back [and] turn my sprinkler system back on and I will probably be okay," Woods said.