LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work to widen Interstate 630 will require a temporary, weekend closure of Rodney Parham Road under Interstate 630 in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, Rodney Parham Road will be closed Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. to bridge demolition.

Detours will direct Rodney Parham Road traffic to University Avenue to bypass the closure. Barricades will be used to close the road. No I-630 ramps will be affected during this closure.

ARDOT

Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience nighttime and daytime noise impacts during the bridge demolition and associated work.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 is being widened to four lanes in each direction for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

RELATED: Mayor Scott, neighbors working to redevelop Little Rock's neglected southwest community

RELATED: The long-awaited Maumelle interchange is now open.. for real this time

RELATED: I-630 construction, end of summer creates even more traffic