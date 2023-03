Pulaski County authorities are investigating after a Bayou Meto School bus ran off the road this morning, leaving five students with minor injuries.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a Bayou Meto School bus that ran off the road on Driskill Drive.

Twenty students were on board, along with the driver. Five students with minor injuries were transported to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.