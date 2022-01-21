Traffic on I-30 blocked after school bus crashes near Little Rock

ARDOT responded to a 'major accident' on I-30 Friday that left a school bus on its side, bringing traffic to a standstill.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation responded to a 'major accident' on Interstate 30 at 65th Street, involving a school bus that was left on its side as a result of the crash.

According to reports, first responders arrived to the scene shortly after the crash.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. It's unclear if the driver of the bus was injured during the crash.

Traffic along I-30 remains at a standstill.

We are working on finding out which school district the bus belonged to.

⚠️Heavy backup on I-30 westbound caused by school bus accident. There were no children on board the bus. ⚠️



Some eastbound lanes closed as well. Avoid area altogether if possible. pic.twitter.com/9PKAeulLeB — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 21, 2022