PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to iDriveArkansas, I-530 northbound and southbound were detoured for 2.5 hours at Exit 37 due to the serious accident in Pine Bluff.

All lanes were impacted by the accident. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of them is unknown at this time.

For updates, check iDriveArkansas.com and follow their twitter page @myARDOT.

We will update this story as it progresses.

