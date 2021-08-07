Significant I-30 lane closures happening this weekend

Traffic will be moved onto the I-30 frontage roads starting on Friday night, July 9 at 10 p.m. through Monday morning, July 12 at 5 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all Interstate 30 lanes in Little Rock between 6th St. and the Interstate 630 interchanged will be closed the weekend of July 9.

Traffic will be moved onto the I-30 frontage roads starting on Friday night, July 9 at 10 p.m. through Monday morning, July 12 at 5 a.m.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the 6th/9th Street ramp to the frontage road and use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

I-30 westbound traffic will take the 6th Street ramp to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of 9th Street to return to I-30.

The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will also be closed. Traffic will take I-30 westbound to I-440 and return to I-30 as needed.