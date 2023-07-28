Speed enforcement cameras now legal in Arkansas interstate work zones

Starting August 1, Arkansas law enforcement officers will be able to utilize automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones to help enhance safety.

ARKANSAS, USA — Starting August 1, Arkansas law enforcement will have a new tool to help enhance safety on the road— officers can now utilize automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones.

Senator Kim Hammer (R) and Representative Lanny Fite (R) introduced the legislation, which was approved by the Arkansas State Legislature and signed by Governor Sarah Sanders earlier this year.

The law allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in interstate work zones.

The information will then be transmitted to an officer stationed downstream, who will have the authority to issue a warning or citation.

“This technology will help save lives,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “I want to thank the Arkansas State Legislature and the Governor for enacting this law in the interest of worker and motorist safety across the State.”

This technology will be solely used to assist officers in enforcing speed limits in interstate work zones and won't be used to issue tickets by mail. An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued.

Signs will be on-site to alert drivers when they are entering a work zone that may have automated speed enforcement devices in use.

The law stipulates that data captured from these devices shall not be retained except when used to issue a warning or citation.

“With the ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, this technology will help supplement our existing officers’ efforts to keep Arkansas roadways safe,” said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes. “The automated camera’s presence in the work zone means we can have an officer stationed downstream to safely perform traffic stops outside of the work zone, keeping everyone safer.”