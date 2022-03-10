North Little Rock's Riverfront Drive to temporarily close for bridge demolition

Construction work set to demolish the old I-30 Arkansas River Bridge will require a temporary full closure of Riverfront Drive beginning on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction crews have been working to demolish the old I-30 Arkansas River Bridge, and because of this, there will soon be a temporary full closure of North Little Rock's Riverfront Drive.

Riverfront Drive between the streets Pine and Olive will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:00 p.m. and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:00 a.m.

Traffic headed west on Riverfront Drive will take a detour north to Pine Street, west on Broadway Street, and south on Poplar Street.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured north on Poplar Street, east on Broadway Street, and south on Riverfront Drive.