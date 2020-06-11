Traffic alert: Weekend lane closures on Interstate 30

Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling through the work zone and to watch for slower traffic speeds.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work along the Interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require major weekend traffic shifts for I-30 and lane closures on the Interstate, frontage roads, and city streets.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and barriers. Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling through the work zone and to watch for slower traffic speeds.

Here are the traffic impacts expected November 6-16:

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 – 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9: Over the weekend, westbound traffic on I-30 in North Little Rock will be reduced to one open lane between Bishop Lindsey Ave. and the Arkansas River. Eastbound left lane closed. The on-ramp from Broadway St. will remain open.

Monday, Nov. 9 – Friday, Nov. 13 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Daytime single-lane closures on the northbound I-30 frontage road between 6th and 4th Streets in Little Rock and between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave. in North Little Rock.

Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12 | 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.: Overnight eastbound traffic reduced to one open lane on I-30 in North Little Rock between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Ave. Westbound left lane closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Wednesday, Nov. 11 | 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.: Overnight right-lane closure on eastbound I-40 in North Little Rock at North Terminal below westbound I-30 ramp flyover. Periodic traffic slow rolls to move construction equipment across lanes.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Friday, Nov. 13 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: Overnight street closure on Broadway Street in North Little Rock between northbound and southbound frontage roads below I-30. Traffic will detour to Riverfront Dr. and Bishop Lindsey Ave.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 – 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16: Over the weekend, eastbound traffic on I-30 in North Little Rock reduced to one open lane between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Ave. Westbound left lane closed.