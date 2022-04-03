ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes blocked, traffic at standstill following fiery crash

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has led to a major traffic jam for drivers heading westbound along I-30 near Malvern, with all three lanes being blocked.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fiery crash on Friday has led to a major traffic jam for drivers heading westbound along I-30, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

According to reports, the crash involved a semi-truck and a second unidentified commercial vehicle, which resulted in a fire on the interstate.

Although the fire appears to be out, the wreckage has blocked all lanes and now ARDOT officials with are diverting drivers.

Those with the department are asking for people to avoid the area while the crash is being worked on.

Accident on I-30 westbound near mile marker 100, blocking all lanes.



Two commercial motor vehicles wrecked and there is a fire.



