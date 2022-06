Traffic on both directions of I-30 is blocked outside of Malvern after a fiery crash involving at least eight 18-wheelers.

MALVERN, Ark. — Traffic is blocked on both directions of Interstate 30 just outside of Malvern after a fiery crash involving at least eight 18-wheelers.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash happened near Friendship around mile marker 85.

Traffic has been detoured to exit 91 as officials work to clear the area.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.